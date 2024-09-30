Korpisalo looking more and more like Bruins' Opening Night goalie

The Boston Bruins open the 2024-25 NHL regular season eight days from now in Florida against the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers.

Boston's No. 1 goalie, Jeremy Swayman, is still unsigned as a restricted free agent and therefore hasn't been with the team for training camp or any of the first four preseason games.

The longer Swayman remains without a contract, the more likely it is that Joonas Korpisalo will be the goalie leading the Bruins onto the ice at Amerant Bank Arena for Opening Night.

"Where we are in camp right now, and with how well camp has gone and how well Korpisalo has done is, right now, he's going to be our Game 1 starter," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said at a press conference Monday.

Montgomery was asked how long Swayman might need to get up to speed after missing so much of camp and the preseason. It sounds like even if Swayman signed in the very near future, Korpisalo would still be the starter for the first regular season game.

"The longer you go without seeing NHL shots and the longer you go without seeing that kind of tempo and pace in front of you, whether it's a 5-on-5 scrimmage like we've been doing every practice or getting game reps, the further back you get pushed, and that's why I referenced that, say a deal gets done (with Swayman) tomorrow, there's only a possibility of two practices before (Opening Night)," Montgomery explained. "Korpisalo has done really well and we're confident in him. That's why I referenced him starting Game 1."

Korpisalo was acquired by the Bruins back in June as part of the Linus Ullmark trade with the Ottawa Senators.

The Finnish netminder struggled quite a bit with the Senators last season, but he has played well at times throughout his career, most recently during the 2022-23 campaign with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings. He has made 250 career starts since making his NHL debut in the 2025-16 season.

Korpisalo has played well for the Bruins in the preseason with a .936 save percentage and a 1.91 GAA in two appearances thus far. He has outplayed rookie goalie Brandon Bussi to this point.