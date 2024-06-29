2024 NHL Draft: Bruins take Dean Letourneau with first-round pick

The Boston Bruins selected center Dean Letourneau with the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Letourneau is 6-foot-7 and 214 pounds with a lot of skill, including a good shot and impressive playmaking ability. He's a raw talent and it might take a few years for him to develop, but there's a lot of upside here. He tallied 127 points (61 goals, 66 assists) in 56 games for St. Andrews College (Canadian prep school) during the 2023-24 season.

Letourneau has also committed to Boston College and will play for the Eagles this fall, so B's fans will be able to watch him up close before he gets to the pros.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This is just the third first-round pick made by the Bruins in the last seven drafts, and their first Round 1 selection since Fabian Lysell (No. 21 overall) in 2021.

The Bruins acquired the No. 25 pick from the Ottawa Senators on Monday as part of the Linus Ullmark trade. This pick was originally owned by the B's, but they dealt it to the Detroit Red Wings in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade in March of 2023. The Red Wings later sent it to the Senators as part of the Alex DeBrincat trade in July of 2023.

The draft resumes Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. The Bruins have the following picks on Day 2: