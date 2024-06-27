Bruins GM Don Sweeney gives Jake DeBrusk update as free agency nears

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with reporters Thursday in Las Vegas -- the site of this week's 2024 NHL Draft -- and gave an update on where things stand with Jake DeBrusk and his future with the Original Six franchise.

Based on Sweeney's comments, it sounds like there's a good chance that DeBrusk will test NHL free agency when the market opens Monday at noon ET.

Sweeney admitted the team and DeBrusk's camp haven't had productive contract talks "in quite some time."

Sweeney on DeBrusk:



"I suspect that Jake will head to UFA and test the market. Remain consistent that we have been in negotiations with Jake — haven't had any productive talks in quite some time.



"At end of the day, that's his prerogative to see what July 1 brings for him." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 27, 2024

DeBrusk has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Bruins after the team selected him 14th overall in the first round of the 2015 draft. He has scored 20-plus goals three times, while also tallying 19 goals twice, including the 2023-24 campaign. DeBrusk has scored an average of 23.6 goals over the last three seasons, and his 71 total goals during that span are the third-most on the team behind David Pastrnak (148) and Brad Marchand (82).

Testing the market doesn't guarantee DeBrusk will sign elsewhere, but it does give the 27-year-old forward a chance to see what kind of offers are out there.

DeBrusk can be frustratingly inconsistent offensively, but he's worked hard to improve his two-way skill set in recent seasons. He's now a trustworthy defensive player and a reliable penalty killer. Add in his ability to score 20-plus goals and it's easy to see why he can be a valuable forward. His playoff resume is impressive, too.

The Bruins had a lack of scoring depth with DeBrusk last season, especially in the playoffs when they scored two or fewer goals in nine of 13 games. If the Bruins lose DeBrusk in free agency, that weakness becomes even more glaring.

Luckily for the Bruins, they do have around $22 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. So unlike last offseason, Sweeney has the financial flexibility to make an impact addition or two to his roster in the coming months.