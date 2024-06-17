Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch NBA Finals Game 5 coverage LIVE from TD Garden beginning at 7 p.m. ET
Nick Goss

2024 Bruins preseason schedule: Dates, times and opponents revealed

The Bruins will play seven preseason games in 2024.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Bruins will get ready for the 2024-25 NHL season by playing against some of their longtime rivals in the preseason.

The team announced a seven-game 2024 preseason schedule Monday. It includes two games each (one home, one away) versus the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

The other matchup will take place in Quebec City against the Los Angeles Kings at Videotron Centre.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

These preseason games are important for young players hoping to make the NHL roster ahead of Opening Night in October. Rookies Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei both played well in the preseason last year, and it helped them earn a roster spot and playing time early in the regular season.

Here's the full Bruins preseason schedule for the fall (all times Eastern). TV channel information for these games will be announced at a later date, per the team.

  • Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. vs. New York Rangers
  • Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Washington Capitals
  • Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at New York Rangers
  • Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Flyers
  • Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Kings (in Quebec City)
  • Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at Washington Capitals

More Bruins coverage

Nick Goss Jun 14

Report: Bruins among teams interested in Hurricanes star Martin Necas

Nick Goss Jun 5

Report: Devils still interested in Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark

Nick Goss May 29

2024 Bruins offseason: Key dates for NHL Draft, free agency and more

This article tagged under:

Nick GossBoston Bruins
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us