Bruins to play Kings in Quebec City during 2024 NHL preseason

Quebec City will play host to a couple NHL preseason games in 2024, and the Boston Bruins are among the teams involved.

The Bruins announced Tuesday they will play the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 3, 2024, at the Videotron Centre -- a fantastic arena that hockey fans in Quebec hope will one day be the home of an NHL team. In addition to playing the Bruins, the Kings also will host the Florida Panthers in a preseason matchup in Quebec City on Oct. 5, 2024.

A contest in Quebec.



The #NHLBruins will take on the @LAKings in an exhibition game at Videotron Centre next fall. pic.twitter.com/4QQJycjFn0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 14, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Quebec City lost the Nordiques after the 1994-95 season when they left to become the Colorado Avalanche. The NHL has not returned to Quebec City since, despite the market having a rabid hockey fanbase.

The Bruins have a few connections to the Quebec City area. For starters, they were rivals with the Nordiques in the old Adams Division for many years and met in the 1982 and 1983 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Recently retired Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron is from the area, too, and grew up a Nordiques fan.

It would be fantastic if the NHL expanded to Quebec City or gave the market a team through relocation. But for now, fans in and around the city will have a couple preseason games to enjoy next fall.