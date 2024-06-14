Report: Bruins among teams interested in Hurricanes star Martin Necas

The Boston Bruins need to acquire another top-six forward and add a little more speed to their lineup over the NHL offseason. Could Martin Necas be a realistic target for them?

The Carolina Hurricanes forward has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks. He can become a restricted free agent this summer, and the Hurricanes have to decide whether he is going to be part of their future.

If the Hurricanes do make Necas available, which teams might be interested?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"The Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins are among the teams that have shown general interest," The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday. "Whether they are among the five to seven Carolina sees as matches, I’m not sure."

LeBrun also noted "It is beyond a doubt he wants a change of scenery."

Necas is just 25 years old, so from an age perspective, he would be an ideal player to add to the Bruins' core of David Pastrnak (28 years old), Charlie McAvoy (26) and Jeremy Swayman (25).

The Czech forward is a versatile player capable of playing center, but he's mostly been used as a winger in Carolina. The Bruins really need a top-six center after Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha struggled to score goals and generate offense at 5-on-5 during the playoffs.

Necas tallied 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 77 games last season. He set career highs with 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Necas posted nine points (four goals, five assists) in the Hurricanes' 11-game playoff run this past season. It's also fair to say that Necas is one of the fastest players in the league.

IT'S A FIRST PERIOD HAT TRICK FOR MARTIN NECAS 😱🎩 pic.twitter.com/52jpaoCNEG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 9, 2024

The Bruins have about $21.2 million in salary cap space right now, per CapFriendly. They have to re-sign goaltender Jeremy Swayman (RFA) and consider re-signing Jake DeBrusk (UFA), among other internal free agents.

If the B's did acquire Necas, they would have to sign him to a new contract. That could be expensive, but given his age and talent, acquiring a player of his caliber would be a really strong move. Necas is also familiar with Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. The three of them helped Czechia win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championships last month.

If the Bruins don't make a deal for Necas, there are plenty of good free agents who could be available July 1. The top forwards who could hit the market include Steven Stamkos, Elias Lindholm, Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel, Jonathan Marchessault, Tyler Toffoli, Chandler Stephenson and Anthony Mantha.