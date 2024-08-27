NFL roster cuts: Best available players for Patriots to consider adding

The New England Patriots have finalized their initial 53-man roster, but there could still be more roster changes between now and Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

The Patriots still need help on the offensive line. The problem is there aren't many enticing options available in free agency or the waiver wire right now, even after hundreds of players were released over the last week. And that's not surprising given the importance of those positions.

That said, one player who the Patriots should consider pursuing is offensive tackle Geron Christian, who was released by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. Christian played and started nine games at tackle for the Cleveland Browns last season (he also played one game for the Titans). Two of his coaches in Cleveland were Alex Van Pelt (current Pats offensive coordinator) and Scott Peters (current Pats offensive line coach). Christian made his pro debut in 2018 and has played in 58 career games (25 starts).

The Patriots decided to keep seven wide receivers on their first 53-man roster. A lot of experts projected them to keep six. They have plenty of depth at that position, but there are a few intriguing options available. The best of the bunch might be Tim Patrick.

Patrick missed the last two seasons with an ACL tear (2022) and an Achilles injury (2023). But in 2021 -- his last healthy season -- he tallied 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns. Patrick is healthy again and played in two of the Broncos' three preseason games.

Another option is Donovan Peoples-Jones. The 25-year-old veteran has familiarity with Van Pelt from their time together on the Browns. Peoples-Jones' best season came in 2022 when he had 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Van Pelt was his offensive coordinator that year. The Detroit Lions released Peoples-Jones on Monday.

If the Patriots want more tight end depth, maybe they could look at Donald Parham Jr. He tallied a career-high four touchdowns last season and is a decent red-zone target at 6-foot-8 and 237 pounds. The Los Angeles Chargers released Parham on Tuesday.

Here's a list of players the Patriots could potentially look at as late additions to the roster after Tuesday's deadline. All of these players were released before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Wide receiver

Kadarius Toney (Chiefs)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Lions)

Tim Patrick (Broncos)

Terrace Marshall (Panthers)

Noah Brown (Texans)

Tight end

Donald Parham Jr. (Chargers)

Offensive line

Geron Christian, OT (Titans)

Caleb Jones, OT (Packers)

Josh Ball, OT (Cowboys)

Alec Lindstrom, C (Rams)

Defensive end

K.J. Henry (Commanders)

Linebacker

Nelson Ceaser, OLB (Seahawks)