Report: Tyquan Thornton joins new team after Pats release

Tyquan Thornton will hope a change of scenery can alter the course of his NFL career.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver signed onto the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. New England released the 2022 second-round draft pick on Saturday.

Thornton played in 28 games over three seasons for the Patriots. The 24-year-old ended his disappointing tenure with 39 catches, 385 yards, and two touchdowns.

The second-round selection of Thornton highlights what has turned out to be a horrendous draft for New England. Only one of the 10 players drafted in 2022 -- cornerback Marcus Jones -- is currently on the active roster.

Thornton isn't the only member of the Pats' 2022 draft class to sign with the Chiefs this year. Fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe joined Kansas City's practice squad after New England cut him in August. He later was signed to the Cleveland Browns' active roster.

If there's any team that can offer Thornton a fresh start, it's the Chiefs. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid leading the way, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions have had a knack for turning run-of-the-mill receivers into legitimate contributors.