Patriots releasing 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton: Report

The New England Patriots are thinning the ranks in their wide receiver room.

The Patriots are releasing third-year wideout Tyquan Thornton, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Thornton's release ends a disappointing tenure for the 24-year-old, whom Bill Belichick's Patriots selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Baylor product boasts blazing speed (he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) but could never translate that to on-field success.

Thornton tallied 22 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, which would all be career highs; he caught 13 passes for 91 yards over nine games in 2023 and has been an afterthought in the Patriots' 2024 offense, with just four catches for 47 yards in six games played.

Thornton is one of several busts from New England's 2022 draft class, Belichick's second-to-last with the franchise. The Patriots selected the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout two spots ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens and three spots ahead of Alec Pierce, who had more yards as a rookie for the Indianapolis Colts (593) than Thornton has in his career to date (385).

After Thornton's release, the Patriots have just one player from their 10-man 2022 draft class (cornerback Marcus Jones) on their active roster. (First-round pick Cole Strange is on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while sixth-round pick Kevin Harris is on the practice squad.)

The Patriots reportedly were open to dealing Thornton ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline but found no takers.