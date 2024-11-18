Patriots waive cornerback after loss to Rams

The New England Patriots made a change in the secondary one day after getting torched by the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack.

Cornerback Marco Wilson was waived on Monday, the team announced. The 25-year-old appeared in 10 games for New England this season.

Wilson was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived in Dec. 2023 and subsequently picked up by New England.

In 11 total games played for the Patriots, Wilson notched one pass breakup and 16 tackles. The Florida product played 32 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, including nine snaps in Sunday's 28-22 loss to L.A. He allowed three catches for 53 yards before being benched in the defeat.

With Wilson's release, the Patriots activated fellow cornerback Alex Austin from injured reserve. Austin hasn't played since Week 3 due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots can bring Wilson back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.