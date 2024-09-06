Latest injury updates on Higgins, Chase ahead of Patriots-Bengals

The New England Patriots are huge underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals entering their Week 1 game Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium, but the home team has a couple important players whose availability is uncertain.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury. After being a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Higgins didn't take part in Friday's session and is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Not having to face Higgins would be a huge benefit to the Patriots secondary. The 25-year-old veteran is a difficult player to cover, and he torched the Patriots defense for eight receptions, 128 yards and a touchdown the last time these teams played in December of 2022.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- one of the top-five players at his position -- is officially listed as questionable for Week 1. He has been holding out for a new contract and is not injured. He was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but he practiced in full Friday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see" when asked by reporters Friday if Chase and Higgins will play against the Patriots.

Zac Taylor says Higgins had little hamstring “tweak” yesterday. As far as him playing Sunday: “We’ll see.”



As for Chase playing: “We’ll see.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 6, 2024

Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims has been ruled out due to a pectoral injury.

The Patriots also are dealing with injuries.

Left guard Sidy Sow has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (hip), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen) and lineback Josh Uche (foot) are all listed as questionable.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.