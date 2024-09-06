Five 2025 draft prospects Patriots fans must watch this weekend

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season begins Sunday for most teams, but college football is already on to Week 2.

This weekend's schedule is full of intriguing matchups, including several that involve the top-rated prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

The New England Patriots are expected to finish with another top-three pick this season. Many experts are predicting the Pats will finish at the bottom of the AFC East and potentially the entire conference for the second straight year.

The Patriots could always surprise and make those experts look foolish, but just in case the 2024 campaign is a real struggle for New England, it would be fun for fans to watch players the team could target in next year's draft.

Here are five elite prospects for Patriots fans to keep tabs on during Saturday's Week 2 college football action (all times ET).

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

2025 draft projection: Top-10 pick

2024 stats: 10 receptions, 304 yards, 4 TD

Week 2: Vs. Northern Arizona (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. on ESPN+)

McMillan is the No. 1 wideout in the 2025 draft class. He has speed, size (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) and an amazing ability to get open. He set a school record with 304 receiving yards last week against New Mexico, and we should expect another monster performance Saturday versus a much-inferior Northern Arizona defense.

A lot of Arizona's games are on late at night for people who live in New England, but trust us, these matchups are worth watching because of McMillan. He is box office.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

2025 draft projection: Top-15 pick

2024 stats: Four receptions, 49 yards, one TD

Week 2: Vs. Buffalo (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+)

Burden didn't need to play much in Week 1 as Missouri dominated Murray State in a 51-0 victory. He did tally four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, though.

Whether it's speed, route running, making contested catches -- Burden is the complete package at wide receiver. He's an elite talent who is very fun to watch. Burden will probably play a little more Saturday when Missouri hosts Buffalo.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

2025 draft projection: Top-10 pick

2024 stats: Seven receptions, 132 yards, three TD

Week 2: At Nebraska (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock)

Hunter played 129 of 131 combined offensive and defensive snaps in Colorado's Week 1 win over North Dakota State. He especially shined at wide receiver with seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight-reel score in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots were one of 18 teams with scouts in attendance for that game, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hunter is on their radar ahead of the draft. He'll probably play more wide receiver than cornerback in the pros, but the fact that he plays both at a high level is quite impressive.

Hunter and Colorado have a good challenge on Saturday night on the road versus Nebraska.

James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

2025 draft projection: Top-five pick

2024 stats: N/A

Week 2: At N.C. State (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC)

Pearce didn't play much in Week 1, which was the right decision because Tennessee didn't need him to beat Chattanooga 69-3. He should get plenty of playing time this week against an N.C. State offense led by talented quarterback Grayson McCall.

Pearce is a ferocious pass rusher, which the Patriots need after losing Matthew Judon in the offseason.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

2025 draft projection: Top-three pick

2024 stats: Three tackles, one pass breakup, one interception, one TD

Week 2: Vs. Texas (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. on ABC)

Johnson is the best cornerback in college football and a true playmaker on a loaded Michigan defense. He was exceptional in the season-opening win over Fresno State with a game-sealing pick-6 late in the fourth quarter.

Johnson and the Wolverines have an enormous test this weekend when they host the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns, who have an excellent passing attack led by quarterback Quinn Ewers.