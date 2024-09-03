Will Chase play in Bengals-Patriots? Latest on WR's contract

The New England Patriots have a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, and one major reason why is Cincy's elite talent at wide receiver.

That group is headlined by Ja'Marr Chase, who is arguably the best wideout in pro football. He's an extremely tough cover with his speed, route running skill and ability to make the toughest catches.

The Patriots could get lucky, though, because Chase's availability for Sunday's opener doesn't appear to be guaranteed. Chase wants a new contract, and he's missed a lot of recent practices as a way to hold out.

When asked Monday about whether Chase would play against the Patriots, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters "We’ll just take it day by day.”

What happens if no deal is reached this week?

"If he's going to play at all this week against New England, that deal has to get figured out in the next 48 hours," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. "And even then, you might only be able to use him in certain situations like red zone, key third downs, whatever it may be. Maybe you dress him and have him, but you don't even use him. Because the truth is they should be able to handle New England at home.

"The key thing here is the Bengals play the Chiefs next week, and to me, that becomes a real leverage point for Ja'Marr Chase because if somehow, some way he's still not practicing and not playing in that game, against that team, that impacts your ability in a game that could very well have seeding ramifications later in the season.

“So, there’s a lot riding on this. Both sides know it. Both sides are going to work to get it done, but it is a tricky deal to get done. My guess is somehow they figure it out.”

The Bengals should be able to beat the Patriots without Chase. Tee Higgins is a fantastic wideout, too, and when these teams last met in December of 2022, the 25-year-old veteran torched the Patriots defense for eight receptions, 128 yards and a touchdown in a 22-18 Bengals win. Elite quarterback Joe Burrow is also back after missing most of last season due to injury.

But there's no denying that the Bengals offense would be easier to defend without Chase, and the Patriots' chances of winning would go up -- even if only slightly -- if he doesn't play.