The New England Patriots are in the midst of their worst losing streak in more than 30 years.

They lost their sixth consecutive game Sunday with a 32-16 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The last time New England lost six or more games in a row was 1993 -- Drew Bledsoe's rookie campaign.

Like the Patriots, the Jaguars also had a 1-5 record entering the Week 7 matchup at Wembley Stadium. After a strong start that saw them take a 10-0 lead, the Patriots completely fell apart on both sides of the ball as the Jaguars scored 25 unanswered points, which included a 96-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter. Jacksonville won the game with its rushing attack, even though starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. didn't play due to injury.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

What was most concerning about the Patriots' performance against the Jaguars? What were the positives?

Here's a look at NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Phil Perry's "Stock Up" and "Stock Down" selections for Week 7, which you can watch in the video player above.

Stock Up

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Drake Maye threw for 276 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Jaguars in Week 7.

Drake Maye, quarterback

Maye became just the second quarterback since the NFL/AFL merger ever to throw for 500-plus yards and at least five touchdowns in his first two starts, joining Dan Marino.

Perry: "Drake Maye completed 70 percent of his passes and threw two more touchdowns. He now has five on the season and had no turnovers against Jacksonville. That's a step in the right direction after a three-turnover day in Week 6 against the Texans."

Hunter Henry, tight end

The veteran tight end has been a dependable pass-catcher for young quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert, Mac Jones and now Drake Maye in recent seasons.

Perry: "Maye's most reliable target, Hunter Henry, he's deserving of a stock up nod as well. He led the team with eight catches on nine targets for 92 yards."

Stock Down

Run defense

The Patriots couldn't stop the Jaguars on the ground Sunday, giving up a ton of yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville called 17 straight run plays at one point in the second half.

Perry: "Have to start with the Patriots run defense. They allowed 171 yards total on the ground. They are now allowing, on average, 185 yards on the ground over the course of the last three weeks. You have to get that cleaned up."

Rushing attack

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been the Patriots' leading rusher in back-to-back weeks. That's far from ideal. New England finished with just 38 rushing yards (2.5 per carry) on Sunday.

Perry: "How about the Patriots running game on the offensive side of things? They had eight runs for a total of minus-2 yards after their first scoring drive of the game. They had three first-down runs in the second quarter alone that went for a total of minus-4 yards. They did not establish the run."

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: 'Bottom falls out' for Pats as they unravel on and off the field in loss to Jaguars | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Bryce Baringer, punter

Baringer averaged 52.3 yards on his four punts and three of them landed inside the 20-yard line, but he also messed up on one of them in the second quarter by booting the ball right down the middle of the field and beyond his coverage.

Perry: "He outkicked his coverage, which helped lead to a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown."

Christian Gonzalez, cornerback

Gonzalez has enjoyed a strong sophomore season in the NFL, but covering former LSU star Brian Thomas Jr. was a tough challenge Sunday. Thomas leads all rookie wideouts with four touchdown catches through seven weeks.

Perry: "He had a difficult time tracking rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas. Gonzalez was in coverage for a 58-yard strike from Trevor Lawrence to Thomas that helped set up a Jaguars score, and he also was on the scene for a two-point conversion to Thomas. It was a difficult day at the office for the second-year cornerback."