Watch Celtics-Pistons coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Pistons at TD Garden

Boston returns from its four-day break looking for a bounce-back win.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider and Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night as they welcome the Detroit Pistons back to TD Garden.

Joe Mazzulla's group returns from a four-day respite looking to bounce back from its Dec. 7 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It will have to accomplish that feat without Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), Sam Hauser (right adductor strain), and Jaden Springer (illness, non-Covid).

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis will aim to duplicate their performances from the C's 130-120 win over the Pistons on Dec. 4., when they led the way with 28 and 26 points respectively. Boston has beaten Detroit in 11 consecutive matchups.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's game:

Boston CelticsDetroit Pistons
