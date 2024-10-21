Drake Maye became second QB ever to achieve this feat since NFL merger

The New England Patriots hit another low Sunday with their 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, dropping their record to an NFL-worst 1-6.

But it's not all bad for the Patriots.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye made his second career start in Week 7, and he gave his best performance yet.

The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 26-of-37 pass attempts for 276 yards with two touchdowns and zero turnovers. He also tied running back Rhamondre Stevenson as the team's leading rusher with 18 yards.

Maye made a little bit of history, too, becoming just the second quarterback since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to throw for at least 500 yards with five or more touchdowns in his first two career starts.

The other player to accomplish the feat was Miami Dolphins legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Dan Marino.

Maye threw for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first career start against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

The Patriots are headed toward another season with no playoff games in January. But all hope is not lost. Not only does Maye look like the real deal -- although it's only a two-game sample -- the Patriots appear to be destined for another top-three draft pick.

The Patriots will enter Week 8 in the No. 1 pick slot for the 2025 NFL Draft. They could still drop a few places before the regular season concludes, but the idea of adding a playmaker on offense to pair with Maye should create a little bit of optimism for the future among the fanbase.