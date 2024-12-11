Ex-Pats WR K.J. Osborn claimed off waivers by NFC team

It didn't take long for K.J. Osborn to find a new home after being waived by the New England Patriots.

The Washington Commanders claimed the veteran wide receiver on Wednesday. Osborn will replace wideout Noah Brown, who's likely out for the season with what head coach Dan Quinn called a "significant internal injury."

The Patriots signed Osborn to a one-year, $4 million contract last offseason. The 27-year-old appeared in only seven games for New England, recording seven catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Osborn leaves the 3-10 Patriots for an 8-5 Commanders squad eyeing a playoff berth. He could suit up for Washington as soon as this Sunday in New Orleans.

As for the Pats, they'll return from their bye week and visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.