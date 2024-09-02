Ninkovich blasts Mac Jones while praising Drake Maye's ‘demeanor'

Mac Jones didn't see the end of his rookie contract in New England. And one former Patriots player apparently is quite happy about that fact.

Former Patriots edge rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich was discussing the perils of New England playing rookie quarterback Drake Maye too soon when he referenced the downfall of Jones, whose played dropped off in a dysfunctional Patriots offense to the point where the team traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

"Look at freaking Mac Jones down in Jacksonville right now. He's griddying all over the place," Ninkovich said on a recent episode of the "Dan and Ninko Show."

Co-host Dan O'Brien then mentioned that Jones doesn't like Ninkovich, which prompted some strong words from the ex-Patriot.

"I don't give a f---," Ninkovich said. "I'll smack the s--- out of f---ing Mac Jones. I don't care. Do you care if somebody doesn't like you?

"... I hope has a great career as a backup and makes a ton of money."

Jones' strong play in the 2024 preseason -- 421 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an NFL-leading 115.9 passer rating -- led some to wonder whether the Alabama product deserved another chance in New England in a more functional offense.

Ninkovich believes it was time for Jones to go, however, and has been impressed with how Maye carries himself compared to Jones.

"It didn't work out. They needed a change," Ninkovich said. "The demeanor alone between Mac Jones and Drake Maye are completely different."

Ninkovich then launched into an imitation of Jones at his postgame press conferences.

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

"I couldn't listen to, 'Yeah, you know, I've just got to keep working and got to get better and um, you know, I'm just going to keep working hard, and we're just everybody together and um, yeah, it's wasn't my best and I've got to be better.' Over and over and over and over again.

"I'd rather listen to Drake Maye talk than, 'Yeah, my modeling career didn't work out, so, um, now I'm back down here in Jacksonville.'"

Jones undoubtedly was put in a tough spot in New England, working with first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia in 2022 and a subpar offensive line in 2023. He still could have handled himself better, however, as his sideline outbursts reportedly rubbed teammates and coaches the wrong way.

While it's very possible Maye faces similar adversity whenever he makes his first start, the Patriots (and Ninkovich) are hoping the UNC product can display more mental fortitude than his predecessor.

"I just needed some more nuts," Ninkovich said of Jones. "... Toughness, that's what I needed."