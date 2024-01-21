Report: Patriots teammates ‘sick' of Mac Jones

With a new coach in Jerod Mayo calling the shots after Bill Belichick's departure, it seems like a change at quarterback for the New England Patriots is all but inevitable as well.

After being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe halfway through the Patriots' failed season, QB Mac Jones made an unexpected appearance at Mayo's introductory press conference sporting Patriots workout gear. According to a report from Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, that rubbed his teammates the wrong way.

"He was in his workout gear, which is ironic since he cleared the entire locker at the end of the season," a team source told Bedard. "I mean, come on man."

It seems that Jones' teammates also didn't take kindly to his handling of being sent to the bench.

"Everyone's watched him play, they've watched him act like a prima donna," the team source added of Jones. "The team is sick of it, everyone's sick of it."

This new report differs from a previous comment made by Zappe, who claimed that the 2021 first-round pick handled his benching well and helped Zappe prepare for games each week.

Mark Daniels of MassLive also jumped in to defend Jones, clarifying that he was in workout clothes because he has been working out at Gillette Stadium during the offseason, just as he did last year.

The Patriots will ultimately make their decision on a quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, where they hold the third overall pick. With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye likely to go one and two, respectively, the Patriots could take LSU product Jayden Daniels, or gamble with a QB they already have and take a generational talent in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.