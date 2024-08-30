Perry: How Patriots veterans feel about Brissett-Maye QB decision

Jerod Mayo's decision to name Jacoby Brissett the New England Patriots' starting quarterback over Drake Maye didn't happen in a vacuum.

The quarterback is the most important player on the field, and his success or failure impacts the livelihood of his teammates, who directly benefit if the QB thrives and are negatively affected if he fails.

In that context, it's worth wondering how Patriots players feel about Brissett getting the nod over Maye despite the rookie outplaying the veteran in training camp and the preseason. Our Patriots Insider Phil Perry polled several veteran players this week about whether they preferred Brissett or Maye under center, and they all had similar responses.

"I had the chance to talk to a handful of veterans both (Wednesday) and (Thursday) in the Patriots locker room and asked about the quarterback situation, if there was a preference," Perry said Thursday on Arbella Early Edition, as seen in the video player above.

"And really, the answers that I got back were, 'No.' They would be good either way -- as long as whoever’s playing quarterback doesn’t turn it over. Because that has been the issue over the course of the last two years, and it puts the rest of the team in a bind."

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe combined to throw 21 interceptions last season -- tied for second-most in the NFL -- while fumbling eight times. Those 29 giveaways put a massive strain on the defense, which allowed the seventh-fewest yards per game in 2023 but finished 15th in points allowed, in part because of the offense putting the unit in adverse situations.

So, whether it's Brissett or Maye taking snaps, Patriots defenders have a simple request in 2024.

"I had people telling me (Wednesday): 'Can we just end our drives in kicks?'" Perry noted on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast with Tom E. Curran. "'As long as we can end our drives in kicks, whether it's a punt, a field goal or an extra point, that's going to be OK with me. That's going to allow me to go do my job and everything's going to be OK.'"

That's a reflection of how low the bar is at quarterback after two disastrous seasons of Jones and Zappe. And it may explain why Brissett, an eight-year veteran who committed zero turnovers in three games with the Washington Commanders last season, is starting instead of Maye, who's more dynamic but might be more prone to mistakes as a rookie.

"Here in New England, the defense and special teams have been adversely affected by the quarterback’s inability to protect the football," Perry added on Early Edition. "So if Jacoby Brissett can do that -- I know it’s a low bar, but I think they’re going to be OK with Brissett, as long as he doesn’t turn it over."

Brissett and the Patriots will be tested right out of the gate with a road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 8.