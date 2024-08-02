Report: Patriots expected to sign Kellen Diesch for OL depth

The New England Patriots are turning to the free agent pool for offensive line reinforcements.

The Patriots are hosting Kellen Diesch for a workout and are expected to sign the 26-year-old offensive tackle, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Friday morning.

Diesch signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 after going undrafted out of Arizona State. He's since spent time with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns but has yet to appear in an NFL game. The Browns waived Diesch in May with a failed physical designation.

Diesch has an intriguing athletic profile, however, and could provide tackle depth in New England. Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. didn't participate in the Patriots' training camp practice Thursday, and it's possible his absence was injury-related.

Fascinating physical profile for Diesch coming out of Arizona State in 2022. https://t.co/gfvY2cjzIX pic.twitter.com/GMY6ht1bM5 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 2, 2024

Diesch joins an offensive tackle group that includes Chukwuma Okorafor, Calvin Anderson, rookie Caedan Wallace, Vederian Lowe and Zuri Henry.