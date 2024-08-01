FOXBORO -- Drake Maye was better. And Jacoby Brissett remained steady. That is the headline for Day 7 from Patriots camp.

But neither quarterback is going to thrive when the snaps become meaningful if they aren't protected better than they were at times on Thursday.

It looked like the Patriots called for 22 competitive snaps of 11-on-11 work with either Brissett or Maye on the field. It could have been argued that seven of those snaps -- almost one of every three -- ended with a "sack."

It's early, of course. And the quarterbacks are under no threat of physical punishment in these practice settings. But what might be most alarming about the pressures that popped up Thursday was that four looked like they came as a result of unblocked rushers.

Eliminating those "free runners" has to be a priority in obvious passing situations. In one week's time, a rusher who gets into the backfield unblocked will have an opportunity to tee off on whichever quarterback is behind center for the Patriots.

Brissett and Maye and their protectors are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Aug. 8 when the Panthers visit Foxboro.

Here's our Day 7 edition of Stock Watch...

Stock Up

Drake Maye, quarterback

We'll have the full details on Maye's day in our Drake Maye Report, but he looked quick and decisive in red-zone periods Thursday. He had a stretch of six throws over the course of practice that might've included five of his best throws of the summer.

He ended up going 5-for-8 in competitive periods, with his best throw coming when he whipped one across his body to K.J. Osborn for a touchdown along the back end line while rolling to his right. Maye was "sacked" on two of his first three dropbacks in 11-on-11 periods, and both were "free runners."

Tyquan Thornton, wide receiver

He had a workmanlike effort on Day 2, catching a team-high five passes in competitive periods. Then a few days later, he showed off his speed by grabbing two explosive shots down the field from Jacoby Brissett. Then, on Thursday, Thornton beat Christian Gonzalez twice in a one-on-one period. Soon thereafter, he was Brissett's go-to guy in the face of pressure with the defense bringing what looked like an all-out blitz.

Thornton is stacking days in his third camp, and if he can stay healthy, he should have an opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

Edge rushers

Matthew Judon was back on the field and was a full participant through the early portion of practice. It was interesting to watch him during 11-on-11 periods, though, where he played the first play of every Jacoby Brissett series and then sat. It looked like Judon would've had a couple of sacks on Brissett in his limited 11-on-11 snaps.

Meanwhile, Josh Uche looked like he had a pair of sacks (one rushing Brissett and one rushing Bailey Zappe), and Anfernee Jennings added one on Drake Maye to stop a scramble attempt before it began. Second-year pass-rusher Keion White also pressured Brissett when he nearly bull-rushed Vederian Lowe into the quarterback's lap.

Stock Down

Pass protection

Hard to pin all the "sacks" on one particular position group. Pass-protection is, after all, a group effort. Not every one of the seven sacks were on the big bodies in the trenches. Backs were involved. Quarterbacks, perhaps, should've accounted for a free-rusher or two. And one sack looked like a coverage sack when Maye couldn't find a receiver and tried to pull the football down to run.

No matter who was responsible, it'll be interesting to see if the offense can be more aggressive in their pursuit of clean pockets when the pads come back on.

Jaylinn Hawkins, safety

The Patriots have used Hawkins quite a bit in the deep part of the field to help complement what they have in Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers at the safety position.

With Peppers out on Thursday, Hawkins drew matchups against the top two tight ends on the roster in one-on-one situations. He lost matchups to both Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, with Hooper getting him on a particularly crisp route.

Defensive operation

There might've been some confusion in the secondary late in the practice -- perhaps due in part to Marcus Jones looking limited for a stretch -- because there were a couple of snaps where Patriots defensive backs were trying to get organized soon before offensive snaps. Jonathan Jones had to sprint off the field to avoid a penalty at one point. He also had a moment where he stepped onto the field late and there was some confusion. Jerod Mayo spoke up quickly and told the entire unit to run a lap.

Whereas the offense has been the side of the ball that has had issues getting organized in recent practices, on Thursday the defense looked more out of sorts.