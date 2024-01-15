Patriots coaching rumors tracker: Latest updates on Jerod Mayo's staff

The New England Patriots' offseason began with a monumental coaching change -- and that might only be the beginning.

The Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick on Jan. 11 after a 24-year partnership, then named Jerod Mayo their new head coach the following day. After five seasons as a position coach in New England, Mayo will be tasked with filling Belichick's massive shoes and turning around a team that just suffered its worst season since 1992.

But several questions remain, most notably this: Who will be on Mayo's staff in 2024?

While Mayo could choose to keep many of the Patriots' position coaches, it wouldn't be surprising to see some change -- especially on offense, where the team tied for last in the NFL in 2023 at 13.9 points scored per game.

Below is a roundup of all the latest news surrounding the Patriots' coaching staff. We'll update as more news comes out, with the most recent reports on top.

Monday, Jan. 15: The Patriots requested to interview Atlanta Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams for their special teams position, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Monday, Jan. 15: Mayo is set to interview Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for New England's defensive coordinator role, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

Lukabu worked on the staffs of Boston College, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers (among others) before coming to Carolina in 2023.

Lukabu has worked under a couple of HCs people in New England are very familiar with: Jeff Hafley (BC) and Greg Schiano (Buccaneers and Rutgers). https://t.co/TBQneNNWMO — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 15, 2024

Monday, Jan. 15: Bill Belichick's two sons -- Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick -- have been offered the opportunity to stay on Mayo's staff in 2024, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.

Monday, Jan. 15: The Patriots are expected to conduct a "wide open search" at offensive coordinator, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on NBC Sports Boston's Sports Sunday.

According to Breer, Patriots ownership is "empowering" Mayo to lead that search, which should include incumbent Bill O'Brien as well as ex-Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.