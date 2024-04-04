Report: Patriots to host Jayden Daniels for pre-draft visit Monday

The next few days will be important for the New England Patriots as they continue to gather information on the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots reportedly will host UNC quarteback Drake Maye for a top 30 visit Friday at Gillette Stadium. And then on Monday, they will host LSU quarteback Jayden Daniels for a top 30 visit, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#LSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is set to meet with two of the top 3 teams in the NFL Draft. First up: He’ll head to New England on Monday to meet with the #Patriots, per his agent @agentbutler1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2024

Daniels is one of the three-best QB prospects in the 2024 draft class, along with Maye and USC's Caleb Williams.

The LSU star was not a top-rated prospect entering the 2023 college football season, but he quickly climbed up draft boards after dominating SEC defenses on a weekly basis and ultimately winning the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels completed 72.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games for LSU last season. He also made a huge impact with his legs, tallying 1,134 yards (8.4 per carry) and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His impressive dual-threat skill set has even drawn comparisons to reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Daniels has incredible potential. The real question is whether he'll still be available when the Patriots are on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Washington Commanders signed Marcus Mariota, another dual-threat QB, in free agency last month. Their new offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, likes mobile quartebacks. So it wouldn't be surprising if the Commanders took Daniels at No. 2 overall.

But you never know what might happen, so it's smart of the Patriots to bring Daniels to Foxboro and learn more about him.