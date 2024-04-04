Report: Patriots to host UNC QB Drake Maye on top 30 visit Friday

The New England Patriots met with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis back last month. They also sent a large contingent to his Pro Day last week.

Now they're hosting him for a visit in Foxboro.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Thursday that Maye will have a top 30 meeting with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

The Patriots own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and very much need a franchise quarterback. Maye is in the top-tier of QB prospects in this draft class, a group that includes USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels and maybe even Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Maye completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games for the Tar Heels last season. He also tallied 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in two seasons as North Carolina's starting quarterback. Maye stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.

His skill set has drawn comparisons to NFL stars such as Justin Herbert and Josh Allen, as well as draft busts such as Mitch Trubisky.