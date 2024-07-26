FOXBORO -- Friday's training camp practice certainly wasn't perfect for young Patriots players. But if you were a fan surrounding the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, you probably had yourself a good time.

You saw Joe Milton launch a touchdown to Javon Baker that traveled about 60 yards in the air. You saw Milton hit a backflip or two just for kicks. You saw Drake Maye connect with Ja'Lynn Polk for an explosive completion.

Those summertime fireworks were the highlights on Day 3 of camp, and they might've provided just a touch of hope for those in attendance. Not to mention the players and coaches whose jobs depend on the successful development of the organization's shiny new toys on the offensive side of the ball.

Let's get to our Day 3 edition of Stock Watch...

Stock up

Rookie receivers: It was only a matter of time before Ja'Lynn Polk reeled in a deep shot. One glanced off his hands on Day 1. Another was ripped away from him by Marcus Jones on Day 2. On Day 3, he got behind corner Azizi Hearn and adjusted to a slightly underthrown offering from Maye for a massive completion.

Polk also made a diving grab on an out-route thrown by Maye. Not to be outdone, Javon Baker also showed some down-the-field chops. He was on the receiving end of a Joe Milton rocket for a touchdown that looked like it hit from about 60 yards away. Baker also snared a Bailey Zappe pass that was floated over the middle when he leaped in the air and reached back behind his body to secure the catch. Polk is already repping with the top offensive unit, and it would come as little surprise if we started to see Baker do some of the same in short order.

Matt Judon: Jerod Mayo wanted to make it very clear before Friday's workout: Judon is not "disgruntled."

He said of his star pass-rusher looking for a new deal, "His attitude is great in the classroom, his attitude is great on the field. You guys see him flying around here. Obviously, there is a business component to this sport, and he understands that. We want him here, he’s a very good player for us. He does everything we want him to do, so hopefully it works out."

Judon didn't look like he was kicking rocks on the field Friday. He forced Jacoby Brissett to throw away one pass, "sacking" the quarterback working off the offensive right side. Later, Judon picked off Drake Maye in the flat and returned it for a touchdown.

Chad Ryland: The kicker competition was in full swing on Day 3. Chad Ryland and Joey Slye went at it, kick for kick, late in the practice. Ryland hit all four of his attempts, starting from 30 yards away and working his way back to what looked like a 45-yard attempt. Slye made three of his four attempts, missing one wide right from about 40 yards away.

Stock down

Drake Maye: After a few flashes of downfield accuracy on Day 1 and a methodical high-completion-percentage performance on Day 2, Maye's Day 3 was a little more volatile.

His bomb to Polk was one of the top plays of the day, but he also had some tough moments. He committed a false start penalty, looking for a snap when center Nick Leverett (and the rest of the offensive line) didn't move. On the next snap he threw his pick to Judon.

"Gotta make sure you look before you throw it," he said later. He completed 17 of his 23 attempts on the day -- it was far from a disaster -- but had some wonky attempts mixed in that led to incompletions. We'll have all the details on the good and the not-so-much in our Drake Maye Report for Day 3.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: The Patriots have some real competition near the bottom of the receiver depth chart, and it's unclear where JuJu Smith-Schuster stands in that hierarchy at the moment.

He caught one scramble-drill throw from Jacoby Brissett, but he tripped and fell on another route that led to an incompletion. He also had a pass broken up by Alex Austin when he didn't work his way back to the line of scrimmage on a hitch. Still waiting for him to have the kind of standout performance that would lead one to believe his roster spot is secure.

Antonio Gibson: This was the third straight missed practice for the free-agent signee at running back. He began camp on the non-football injury list and hasn't yet participated in workouts.

It's not so late into camp that Gibson can't make up for lost time, but the more time he misses, the more time it could take for him to get into the swing of the offense and develop a rapport with his quarterbacks. Kevin Harris has been the beneficiary of some of the reps Gibson's absence has freed up, working in behind Rhamondre Stevenson.