Raiders to release Hunter Renfrow; Should Patriots sign veteran WR?

Another intriguing wide receiver will hit the NFL free agent market on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will release Hunter Renfrow later today, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This move will save the Raiders a good chunk of salary cap space.

The #Raiders will release WR Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins later today, source said, as he was to count $13.7M against the cap. Renfrow, along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will both be free agents. pic.twitter.com/ps7AaFXb1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

The 28-year-old veteran has struggled over the last two seasons, totaling just 61 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games during that span. It's a sharp decline from his career year in 2021 when he posted 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. In fairness, the Raiders didn't have great quarterback play the last two seasons.

Renfrow probably isn't as bad as he has looked over the last two years, and not as good as he played in 2021. The difference, as usual, likely falls somewhere in the middle.

Should the New England Patriots pursue him?

Renfrow was a popular pick for the Patriots in 2019 NFL mock drafts based on his enormous success at Clemson as a slot receiver. He played a lot like Julian Edelman for the Tigers and helped them win a national title in 2016 and 2018.

Renfrow is a good route runner and a dependable target on third downs. He's the kind of wide receiver who would be valuable to a young quarterback, which the Patriots might have if they take Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or a similar player with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Renfrow caught 74 percent of his targets in six seasons with the Raiders. He dropped only one pass in 2023.

Signing Renfrow to a one-year deal at relatively low money would be a nice addition for the Patriots. They might draft a wide receiver next month, but even in that scenario, they should bring in at least two more veteran wideouts. Calvin Ridley and Renfrow would be a nice duo to sign, for example.