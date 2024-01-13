Perry: Patriots not expected to bring in new GM

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After the New England Patriots announced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach, questions started about who would have to succeed Bill Belichick in the team's general manager role.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry is reporting that the Patriots are not expected to bring in a new general manager, with team sources anticipating that Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the team and have prominent roles within organization in regards to personnel.

Here’s what I’m told on the Patriots front-office situation…



They are not expected to bring in a new general manager. It’s anticipated by team sources that both Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the Patriots and have prominent roles in personnel. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 13, 2024

Belichick not only spent 24 years as the Patriots head coach, he was also instrumental in personnel decisions as the team's general manager during that time.

Groh, the son of former Patriots assistant coach Matt Groh, has been with the Patriots since 2011 and has been the team's director of player personnel since 2022. Wolf, the son of former Green Bay Packers general manager and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, joined the Patriots in 2020 and is the team's director of scouting.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been vocal in his support of new head coach Jerod Mayo in recent years, dubbing the 37-year-old linebackers coach the "heir apparent" to Belichick in March 2023 after announcing plans to extend Mayo's contract in January 2023.