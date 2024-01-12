Source: Patriots hire Jerod Mayo as next head coach

The Bill Belichick succession plan is in place.

The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, our Phil Perry confirmed Friday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Mayo's hiring, which comes just one day after the team parted ways with Bill Belichick following his 24-year tenure in New England.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Our Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran reported Thursday that Mayo was in line to be the Patriots' next head coach, but it was unclear when Mayo officially would take the job. As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, the Patriots "established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract" with Mayo that allowed them to name Mayo the head coach whenever they saw fit, instead of going through the formal hiring process.

This story will be updated with more details.