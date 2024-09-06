Report: Patriots work out multiple tight ends before Week 1 vs. Bengals

The New England Patriots are in pretty good shape at tight end entering Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, but it's still important to have options in case of injury.

The Patriots worked out tight ends Irv Smith and Zaire Mitchell-Paden on Friday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Smith was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The University of Alabama product played for the Bengals last season and tallied 18 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. His best season came in 2020, when he posted 30 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mitchell-Paden has not appeared in an NFL game but has familiarity with Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt from when they were both part of the Cleveland Browns organization. He was waived by the Browns last month and spent time on their practice squad over the last two years.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was removed from the injury report Friday, so he's good to go for Sunday. New England also has Austin Hooper and Jaheim Bell on its tight end depth chart.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bengals is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.