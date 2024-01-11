Trending

Patriots parting ways with Bill Belichick after 24 seasons
New England Patriots

WATCH: Patriots thank Belichick with emotional tribute video

Belichick and the Patriots have officially parted ways after 24 seasons.

By Justin Leger

After 24 unforgettable years, the Bill Belichick era in New England has come to an end.

The Patriots officially parted ways with their legendary head coach on Thursday. Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft held a press conference to announce the news, which sparked an outpouring of tributes and reactions on social media.

Among the social media tributes was an emotional video posted by the Patriots. Starting with Belichick's introductory press conference on Jan. 27, 2000, the team's tribute video chronicled some of the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach's most memorable moments in Foxboro.

Watch below:

What a ride indeed.

Now, the focus shifts to who team owner Robert Kraft will choose to replace the greatest head coach in NFL history. According to our Phil Perry, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo "remains the favorite" to take over for Belichick.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsBill BelichickBill Belichick Exit
