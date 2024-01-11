Patriots fans and NFL world react to Bill Belichick's departure after 24 seasons

After 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, the Bill Belichick era in New England has come to a close.

Belichick and the Patriots will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Thursday to confirm the head coach's departure.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported in December that the Patriots had already made a decision on Belichick's future and reported on Tuesday that the decision remained on track after the team finished the regular season with a 4-13 record, the worst of Belichick's tenure. Still, that didn't stop people in New England and beyond from sharing their gratitude for the greatest coach in NFL history.

From appreciation and praise to a few parting shots, here is how the football world reacted to the Belichick bombshell Thursday morning.

One of the greatest leaders, strategists, talent evaluators, and defensive minds in football history.



Things may have ended on a sour note, but Bill Belichick will be remembered fondly by fans as the architect of not one, but two incredible dynasties.



Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/mdIo7oqBUo — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 11, 2024

Words are inadequate to describe the greatness of what Bill Belichick accomplished as head coach in New England. One of the most dominant runs ever in any professional sport. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 11, 2024

Still hard to process, in real time, that we’re actually covering Bill Belichick and the #Patriots parting ways.



An indescribable run. A legend in every sense of the word.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/vLLm13s3ET — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 11, 2024

Thank you Bill Belichick 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4f39cLBOj8 — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) January 11, 2024

During Bill Belichick’s 24-year run as the Patriots head coach, the other 31 NFL franchises had a combined 213 head coaches. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2024

End of an era doesn’t even begin to describe it. What Bill Belichick did in New England will never be replicated. Even if the timing is right to move on, it doesn’t take away an unbelievable career. https://t.co/8wOctANHy1 — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick’s singular focus and dedication provided millions of people with joy for two decades. The best to ever put on a hooded sweatshirt. 💍💍💍💍💍💍 (and 💍💍 with the Giants) — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick: Forever a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/uCJ1WmMuze — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) January 11, 2024

“Dad tell me about Bill Belichick” pic.twitter.com/NdbLGPjThQ — Josh 🐉 (@ThatPatsStan) January 11, 2024

RESPECT & GRATITUDE, to Bill Belichick. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/B8cbyQuYQ7 — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) January 11, 2024

On his own, Tom Brady would have won two or three Super Bowls. On his own, Bill Belichick would have had a couple. It took working together to go to nine and win six. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) January 11, 2024

The New England Patriots and the greatest football coach whoever coached football, Bill Belichick, have parted ways. For almost a quarter of a century it was, “in Bill we trust.” Who we gonna trust now? Happy trails Bill. You will be missed more than I think people know. pic.twitter.com/OUXSNOsEpL — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) January 11, 2024

Goodell repeatedly tried to get Belichick out of there over the last 17 years. Took Mac Jones two seconds to get the job done. — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) January 11, 2024

Pete Carroll, Nick Saban, and Bill Belichick leaving their HC jobs all at the same time pic.twitter.com/nBvrNVT2q9 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 11, 2024

Only right that Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are moving on within a day of each otherpic.twitter.com/dLtlz6ncAj — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/72MQv92SSL — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) January 11, 2024