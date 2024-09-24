Patriots sign wide receiver John Jiles to practice squad

The New England Patriots added a wide receiver to the mix on Tuesday.

John Jiles was signed to the practice squad, the team announced in a press release. The 24-year-old was originally signed by the New York Giants in May as an undrafted free agent out of West Florida.

Patriots sign WR John Jiles to the practice squad: https://t.co/WCLn7hZivf pic.twitter.com/kFH5eLLFjk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2024

The Giants cut Jiles just before the season while trimming their roster to 53 players. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had two catches for 41 yards and lost a fumble during the preseason.

Last year, in his lone season at West Florida, Jiles racked up a school-record 1,255 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns on 66 receptions. He erupted for 277 yards and three TDs in a game against North Greensville last September.

The addition of Jiles brings the Patriots' practice squad back to the 16-player limit. New England will look to improve to 2-2 on the season when the team visits the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.