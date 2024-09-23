Defining Moments: Corey Dillon runs his way to history in 2004

Twenty years ago, Corey Dillon produced the greatest statistical season by a running back in New England Patriots history.

In April 2004, coming off their second Super Bowl title, the Patriots acquired Dillon from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a second-round draft pick. The then-30-year-old Dillon was coming off a turbulent season in Cincinnati that was marred by injuries.

With New England, Dillon returned to form with the best season of his NFL career. He set career-highs and franchise records in rushing touchdowns (12) and yards (1,635). The latter remains a franchise record to this day.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I love it. This is home," Dillon said about playing for the Patriots in 2004. "This is the place I should have been from the start."

Dillon's success continued in the postseason, where he totaled 292 rushing yards and two TDs on 65 carries. He rushed for 144 yards in the Pats' first playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. In Super Bowl XXXIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, he notched 75 rushing yards and a TD to help New England to a 24-21 victory.

"It's an awesome feeling," Dillon said after winning his first Super Bowl title. "I put this up there with the birth of my child, my wedding to my beautiful wife. This ranks right up there, and this is truly a happy day in my life."

Dillon's tenure in Foxboro was short-lived. He starred again in 2005 but missed multiple games due to injury. In 2006, his final NFL season, he rushed for 812 yards and a career-high 13 TDs while splitting carries with rookie first-rounder Laurence Maroney.

Today, Dillon is remembered as one of the best running backs in Patriots franchise history. He is a member of the organization's All-2000s Team and All-Dynasty Team.

Learn more about Dillon's historic 2004 season in the latest edition of our "Defining Moments" video series above, presented by VA New England.