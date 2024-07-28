Patriots sign defensive tackle Josiah Bronson

A new defensive player showed up to New England Patriots training camp donning a No. 75 jersey.

That player was defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, who the Patriots announced they signed on Sunday.

Bronson, 27, played college football at Washington before signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He played in six games as a rookie for New Orleans before being waived and subsequently claimed by the Cleveland Browns.

He played in one game for Cleveland before being released. He finished his rookie campaign with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad and joined the Miami Dolphins practice squad ahead of the 2022 season. He played one game for Miami against New England and was released after training camp in 2023.

Bronson spent the 2024 spring with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League (USFL). The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder had 12 tackles with 1.5 sacks in 10 games.