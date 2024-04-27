Trending

New England Patriots

Patriots select QB Joe Milton with No. 193 pick in 2024 draft

Milton, known for his cannon arm, will slot behind Drake Maye on the Patriots' QB depth chart.

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots added another quarterback to the mix in Round 6 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the 193rd overall pick, the Patriots selected Tennessee QB Joe Milton. The 24-year-old, known for his incredibly strong arm, threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games for the Volunteers last season.

The Patriots selected Milton with the pick they received from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for ex-QB Mac Jones.

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds with a 4.5 40-yard dash time and a howitzer of an arm, Milton is among the most intriguing athletes in the class. He's an extremely raw talent, however, and likely a long-term project for Jerod Mayo and the Patriots coaching staff.

Milton joins a crowded Patriots QB depth chart that includes first-rounder Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke. After the pick was made, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport noted that Zappe could be available in a trade.

