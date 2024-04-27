Trending

New England Patriots

Patriots select CB Marcellas Dial with No. 180 pick of 2024 draft

Dial is the first defensive player selected by the Patriots in the 2024 draft.

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots shifted their focus to the defensive side of the ball in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After bolstering their offense with their first five picks, the Patriots took South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial with the 180th overall selection.

Dial, 23, recorded 31 passes defended and three interceptions over three seasons (36 games) for the Gamecocks.

Dial is a terrific athlete with great speed (4.46 40-yard dash), making him capable of playing on the outside for New England. He also contributed on special teams at South Carolina.

The Patriots are scheduled to make two more picks in the 2024 draft: No. 193 and No. 231.

New England Patriots2024 NFL Draft
