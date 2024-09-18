Pats place LB on IR, sign rookie from Bears practice squad

The New England Patriots announced a pair of roster moves Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 showdown with the New York Jets.

Linebacker Oshane Ximines was placed on injured reserve shortly after being ruled out of Thursday night's game with a knee issue. To fill his spot on the roster, the Patriots signed rookie defensive end Jamree Kromah from the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

Kromah originally signed with the Bears in May as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison. Chicago waived the 24-year-old on Aug. 27 before re-signing him to the practice squad.

Last season at JMU, Kromah tallied 60 tackles (20.5 for loss), 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He began his college career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to JMU in 2022.

The Patriots signed Ximines, a six-year veteran, in April. The 28-year-old appeared in the first two games of the season and assisted on one tackle.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.