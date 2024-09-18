Patriots injury report: O-line in rough shape for Week 3 vs. Jets

The New England Patriots offensive line could have trouble protecting veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett again in Week 3.

Four Pats linemen are listed on the injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown with the New York Jets. Guard Sidy Sow will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury and tackle Vederian Lowe will be sidelined due to a knee issue. Center David Andrews (hip) and tackle Mike Onwenu are listed as questionable.

Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is out for Thursday and possibly the rest of the season due to a torn pec. Linebacker Oshane Ximines was ruled out with a knee injury.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise and safety Jabrill Peppers are questionable with shoulder issues.

The only two names listed on the Jets' injury report are linebackers Jermaine Johnson (out, Achilles) and C.J. Mosley (questionable, toe).

With Lowe out and Chukwuma Okorafor no longer with the team, rookie Caedan Wallace is expected to start at left tackle. Michael Jordan will likely continue to fill in for Sow at left guard.

Pass protection has unsurprisingly been a problem for the Patriots through the first two weeks of the season. Brissett was hit eight times (three sacks) during Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Facing the Jets on a short week presents another stiff challenge for the struggling group.

Thursday's Pats-Jets game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the divisional matchup with a 1-1 record.