Patriots cut Jalen Reagor from practice squad after social media post

Jalen Reagor's time with the New England Patriots is over.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Reagor has been released from the practice squad.

This move comes several hours after Reagor posted a popular meme to his Instagram story Tuesday morning that could have been interpreted as him not being happy about his situation in New England. The meme showed a Bugatti in a trailer park.

The team didn't mention the Instagram post in its press release, and Reagor has since deleted the post with the meme while removing all posts from his Instagram account.

The 25-year-old wide receiver made the Patriots' initial 53-man roster in August but was released and re-signed to the practice squad soon after. He was not active for either of the Patriots' first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

After releasing Reagor, the Patriots now have DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, Ja'Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, Javon Baker and Kayshon Boutte at wide receiver on their 53-man roster, as well as Matt Landers on their practice squad. Veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne is on injured reserve.

The Patriots' next game is Thursday night against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.