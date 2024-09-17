Trending
New England Patriots

Patriots cut Jalen Reagor from practice squad after social media post

Reagor did not play in the first two regular season games.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Jalen Reagor's time with the New England Patriots is over.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Reagor has been released from the practice squad.

This move comes several hours after Reagor posted a popular meme to his Instagram story Tuesday morning that could have been interpreted as him not being happy about his situation in New England. The meme showed a Bugatti in a trailer park.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The team didn't mention the Instagram post in its press release, and Reagor has since deleted the post with the meme while removing all posts from his Instagram account.

The 25-year-old wide receiver made the Patriots' initial 53-man roster in August but was released and re-signed to the practice squad soon after. He was not active for either of the Patriots' first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

After releasing Reagor, the Patriots now have DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, Ja'Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, Javon Baker and Kayshon Boutte at wide receiver on their 53-man roster, as well as Matt Landers on their practice squad. Veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne is on injured reserve.

The Patriots' next game is Thursday night against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry Sep 16

What we learned in Pats-Seahawks: Young WRs an answer to passing woes?

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Could Dolphins trade for Mac Jones? McCourty ponders possibility

Tom E. Curran Sep 16

Brissett deserves more credit, and other thoughts from Pats-Seahawks

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsJalen Raegor
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us