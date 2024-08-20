Patriots announce four roster moves, including addition of three players

The New England Patriots were busy making roster moves Tuesday.

They have added some much-needed depth to their front seven by signing defensive end Kobe Jones and linebacker Christian McCarroll. They also claimed wide receiver Matt Landers off waivers and placed wideout JaQuae Jackson on injured reserve. The team announced all four transactions.

Jones has two games of NFL experience. He appeared once for both the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season. He went undrafted in 2021 after playing for Mississippi State. Jones has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. He played six games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL this past season.

McCarroll played college football at Division II school Grand Valley State, where he was an All-American and the conference's defensive lineman of the year after tallying 67 total tackles and eight sacks.

This depth comes at a good time for the Patriots. They traded pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Josh Uche and Oshane Ximines also have missed recent practices due to injury.

Landers began his career with the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent in 2023. He spent time on the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers practice squads last season. He was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

Jackson suffered a leg injury during last week's preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots wrap up their preseason schedule Sunday with a road game against the Washington Commanders. All rosters have to be trimmed down to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 27.