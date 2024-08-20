Tom Brady reveals his list of top five active NFL quarterbacks

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star won a record seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs and owns many league/team records.

But who are the best quarterbacks in pro football right now? Brady has a take on that.

The legendary quarterback was at Fanatics Fest in New York City last week, and while on stage with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Brady revealed his list of the top five QBs in the sport entering the 2024 season, with the understanding that Patrick Mahomes is the best of the bunch.

Here is Brady's top five:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Josh Allen, Bills

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

It's hard to critique most of Brady's list. The only name that you can really debate is Rodgers. He's a first ballot Hall of Famer and arguably one of the five-greatest quarterbacks in league history, but he's also 40 years old and missed nearly all of last season with a torn Achilles. It's fair to wonder if Rodgers can still play at an MVP level.

For what it's worth, Peyton Manning was also at Fanatics Fest and named his top five active QBs. His list was the same as Brady's except he put Justin Herbert in there instead of Rodgers.

Two of the quarterbacks on both Brady and Manning's lists will square off in the first game of the upcoming season. Mahomes and Chiefs will host Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.