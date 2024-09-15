Trending
WATCH: Pats rookie WR Ja'Lynn Polk scores first NFL TD

The second-rounder's touchdown opened the scoring in Sunday's game vs. Seattle.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ja'Lynn Polk is officially on the board.

The New England Patriots' second-round pick in this year's draft scored his first NFL touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 2 showdown vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He found himself wide open in the end zone and caught a five-yard bullet pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to open the scoring at Gillette Stadium.

Watch Polk's first TD below:

The touchdown marked Polk's second career catch. The Washington product had one reception for six yards in last week's Patriots win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was also Brissett's first TD pass of the season.

