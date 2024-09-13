Four 2025 draft prospects Patriots fans should watch this weekend

The New England Patriots were expected to finish near the bottom of the AFC standings during the 2024 NFL season. That might still happen, but they showed some impressive toughness and resiliency in Week 1 with an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Regardless of where the Patriots finish in the final 2025 NFL Draft order, two of their likely roster needs will include wide receiver and offensive tackle.

The Week 3 college football schedule isn't loaded with a bunch of highly anticipated matchups featuring ranked teams, but many of the top draft prospects at those two positions will be in action.

Here's a breakdown of four players who Patriots fans should keep an eye on this weekend.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

2025 draft projection: Top-10 pick

2024 stats: 12 receptions, 315 yards, 4 TD

Week 3: At Kansas State (Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN)

After putting together a historic performance against New Mexico in Week 1 with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns, McMillan was surprisingly unproductive against Northern Arizona last week. He caught just two passes for 11 yards as Arizona won 22-10 despite being a heavy favorite.

Arizona needs a huge bounce back from McMillan in Week 3 because going on the road and beating the No. 14-ranked Kansas State Wildcats will not be easy. That said, Arizona should be able to put up points in this game. Kansas State allowed 342 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in its win over Tulane last week. It's a favorable matchup for McMillan, and it'll be fascinating to watch how he handles the pressure in such an important game for both teams.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

2025 draft projection: Top-15 pick

2024 stats: Seven receptions, 64 yards, one TD

Week 3: Vs. Boston College (Saturday, Sept. 13 at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network)

Burden is an elite wide receiver prospect. His quickness is unreal, he plays physical, his route running is superb, and there's not a catch he can't make. Simply put, he is the total package at wide receiver -- a true matchup nightmare.

Burden hasn't played a ton of snaps so far this season because Missouri hasn't played a semi-decent opponent yet.

That changes this week when Missouri hosts Boston College -- the No. 24-ranked team in the latest AP poll. Therefore, this could be Burden's first notable performance of the season. He's easily the best wideout that BC's secondary will play against in 2024.

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

2025 draft projection: Top-20 pick

2024 stats: Seven tackles, one pass breakup

Week 3: At Purdue (Saturday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS)

The 2025 draft class is loaded at cornerback. Four of them could go in the first round, including Morrison.

The Notre Dame junior played fantastic in Week 1. He was targeted five times and allowed only one catch for one yard in the Fighting Irish's road win against Texas A&M. Notre Dame suffered a shocking loss in Week 2 against Northern Illinois at home, but the defense didn't play poorly. It was largely the offense that struggled.

Morrison plays physical and excels in man coverage. His stock should rise even higher through the end of the season.

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

2025 draft projection: Top-10 pick

2024 stats: N/A

Week 3: Vs. UTSA (Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN)

Banks is a force in both pass protection and run blocking at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. The athleticism he plays with for someone at his size is impressive. He's been one of Texas' best offensive players this season and shined in last week's convincing road win over Michigan.

It's no secret the Patriots need a left tackle, and if they end up with a top 10 pick, Banks will be one of the top players available (assuming he enters the draft).