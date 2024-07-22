The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence before training camp practices get underway later this week.

Running backs Demetric Felton and Gary Brightwell, guards Jack Anderson and Mike Panasiuk, and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson visited Gillette Stadium for free-agent workouts on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire. The team opened a roster spot by releasing undrafted rookie linebacker Jontrey Hunter.

Felton, 26, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The UCLA product operated as a receiving back in his rookie season, tallying 18 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven carries for 24 yards.

In 2022, Felton appeared in only eight games due to a torn pectoral muscle. Cleveland released him prior to the 2023 campaign.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants in 2021. The former Arizona standout failed to carve out a consistent role in the offense behind starting running back Saquon Barkley. He totaled 31 carries for 141 yards and one TD in 2022, his most productive season.

Anderson, 25, has three starts across three NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Giants, and Indianapolis Colts. Panasiuk, 26, hasn't made an official NFL appearance but has starred for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL the last two years.

Johnson, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Over seven NFL seasons with the Vikings, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, and Tennessee Titans, Johnson has racked up 159 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Veterans are scheduled to report to Gillette Stadium for training camp on Tuesday. The first public practice will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.