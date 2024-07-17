Patriots training camp schedule: Dates, times for each practice

Rejoice, New England Patriots fans. Football season is right around the corner.

First-round quarterback Drake Maye and the rest of the 2024 squad will return to the practice field when training camp begins next week. Maye and the Patriots' rookies are scheduled to report on Friday with the veterans showing up to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 23.

New England's first training camp practice is set for Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. ET. All the Patriots' public practices are scheduled for 11 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m.

Below are all the Patriots training camp dates and times to mark on your calendar.

The Aug. 11 session will be an exclusive practice for season-ticket holders on the field behind Gillette Stadium. On Aug. 13, the Patriots will host a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback competition between Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett is just one of several storylines to watch at Pats camp. Star linebacker Matt Judon's contract situation, the development of rookie wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, and the state of the secondary will be worth monitoring.