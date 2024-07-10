Patriots fans will enjoy this Drake Maye clip from ‘Hard Knocks'

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye didn't just impress the New England Patriots during the pre-2024 NFL Draft process. He impressed the New York Giants, too.

The Giants interviewed Maye at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February, and even had him diagram a few plays on the whiteboard as head coach Brian Daboll talked him through the formation and different pass routes.

A portion of the interview was shown Tuesday night on Episode 2 of HBO's Hard Knocks show, which is following the New York Giants and providing behind-the-scenes access to the team's offseason.

Watch the clip with Maye in the video below:

The top three quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class were Caleb Williams, Maye and Daniels. The Giants knew it was pretty unlikely that one of them would fall to No. 6, which is where they were picking in the first round.

Later in Episode 2, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is seen walking over to the New England Patriots' suite at the Scouting Combine to talk to Pats GM Eliot Wolf.

The Patriots owned the No. 3 overall pick. Schoen tells Wolf that if the Patriots are willing to move that No. 3 pick, they should call the Giants.

"Do this for me, if you guys are gonna do anything at 3, like move out at all -- you don't have to tell me your plan or anything -- but if you have any inkling, just call," Schoen tells Wolf.

Wolf says a "couple" of teams have called about the pick.

The Patriots ultimately decided to keep the No. 3 pick and draft Maye. The Giants stayed at No. 6 and took LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who they also are seen interviewing at the Scouting Combine in Episode 2.