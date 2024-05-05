Trending
Nick Goss

Bruins-Panthers playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channel for second round

The Bruins and Panthers meet again in the playoffs, this time in Round 2.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second straight year, the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers upset the heavily favored and record-breaking Bruins in the first round last season by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit, highlighted by a dramatic overtime win in Game 7 at TD Garden.

This time they have the home ice advantage. The Panthers leapfrogged the Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings on the final day of the regular season to secure first place and home ice advantage through the first two rounds.

This series will be the Bruins' first second-round appearance since 2021. Boston eliminated the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round. The Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in a five-game first-round series.

The Bruins and Panthers met four times in the regular season, and the Original Six club won each time, including two overtime victories.

Here's the full schedule for Bruins-Panthers in Round 2 (all times Eastern). This article will be updated when the NHL provides more information for Games 2-7.

Game 1 at Florida: Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2 at Florida: Wednesday, May 8 on ESPN (TimeTBD)

Game 3 at Boston: Friday, May 10 on TNT (TimeTBD)

Game 4 at Boston: Sunday, May 12 on TBS (TimeTBD)

Game 5 at Florida: Tuesday, May 14 (Time and TV channel TBD)

Game 6* at Boston: Friday, May 17 (Time and TV channel TBD)

Game 7* at Florida: Sunday, May 19 (Time and TV channel TBD)

*If necessary 

Nick GossBoston Bruins2024 Stanley Cup PlayoffsFlorida Panthers
