Jerod Mayo responds to latest Matthew Judon trade rumor

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon still doesn't have a new contract and we're a few weeks into training camp.

Therefore, it's fair to wonder if a trade could potentially happen at some point. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that multiple teams have inquired about a possible Judon trade.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said last week that he talked to Kendrick Bourne after the veteran wideout was named in Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors. Mayo was asked before Tuesday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles if he did something similar with Judon.

"We don't really operate in rumors like that," Mayo told reporters. "You know, the conversations I have with those players are pretty private. What I will say is that Judon's done a great job in the meeting room and done everything that we've asked. He's meeting all the expectations."

Judon is set to earn just $6.5 million this coming season -- the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old linebacker has been pretty outspoken about his desire for a new deal, but nothing has materialized to this point. He missed 13 games last year after suffering a season-ending biceps injury in Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Judon has not participated in every training camp practice, but he was out there for Tuesday's joint session with the Eagles.

It remains to be seen whether he will play Thursday night when the Patriots and Eagles square off in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.