Report: Multiple teams have contacted Patriots about Judon trade

The New England Patriots and star pass rusher Matthew Judon have not yet been able to agree on a new contract. Could a trade be the best outcome for both sides?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday afternoon that "multiple teams have inquired about trading for" Judon amid his "contract stalemate" with New England.

Judon is set to earn $6.5 million in base salary this season, which is below what players of his caliber generally earn. Judon's efforts to get a raise and/or a new deal have not been successful to this point. He has been very vocal about wanting a new contract and hasn't participated in every training camp practice.

If both sides do not think common ground on a contract can be found, then it would make sense to part ways. The Patriots are a rebuilding franchise, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to try to acquire some kind of draft pick compensation for Judon if possible. He could be a valuable contributor to a contending team.

Judon signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021. When healthy, he is still a very good player.

The 31-year-old veteran tallied 12.5 sacks in 17 games in 2021, then 15.5 sacks in 17 games in 2022. He posted four sacks in four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending biceps injury during a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Trading Judon would make the Patriots defense worse given his impressive pass rushing ability. That kind of move would, however, create an opportunity for younger defensive linemen such as Keion White to make a larger impact this season.